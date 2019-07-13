Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'Neil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael O'Neil


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael O'Neil Obituary
Michael T. O'Neil, 72

Webster - Michael T. O'Neil, 72, of Goddard Street, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by four children, Colleen M. Hight and her fiancé John Bouckaert of Worcester, Kelley A. O'Neil-Pickett of Oxford, Steven P. O'Neil and his wife Bridgette of Irondequoit, NY, and Kimberly L. Boulanger and her husband John of Topsail, NC; a brother, Kevin P. O'Neil of Worcester; three sisters, Sharon A. O'Neil of Leominster, Kathleen M. Blash of North Oxford, and Marjorie E. Henderson of Webster; eleven grandchildren, Jason, Jeffrey, Riley, Liam, Bailey, Emmalyn, Nicholas, Hannah, Teddy, Mackenzie, and Aiden; two great-grandchildren, Mckayla and Lucy; his former wife, Carole Rogan of Oxford; his brother-in-law and best friend, Rex Henderson; and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas A. O'Neil Jr. who died in 2005, and Charles H. O'Neil who died in 2011. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Thomas A. and Marjorie E. O'Neil, and lived in Auburn before moving to Webster many years ago. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1965.

Mr. O'Neil worked at Northeast Foods in Dayville, CT, for many years, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed fishing, golf, spending time at the ocean, watching sunsets and fireworks. He was an avid fan of the Boston sports teams and never missed a Red Sox game. He was a kind man with a great sense of humor who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.

The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice, especially Athena, Sharon, and Bonnie, for the exceptional care given to Michael during his illness.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Calling hours are Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now