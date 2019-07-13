|
Michael T. O'Neil, 72
Webster - Michael T. O'Neil, 72, of Goddard Street, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by four children, Colleen M. Hight and her fiancé John Bouckaert of Worcester, Kelley A. O'Neil-Pickett of Oxford, Steven P. O'Neil and his wife Bridgette of Irondequoit, NY, and Kimberly L. Boulanger and her husband John of Topsail, NC; a brother, Kevin P. O'Neil of Worcester; three sisters, Sharon A. O'Neil of Leominster, Kathleen M. Blash of North Oxford, and Marjorie E. Henderson of Webster; eleven grandchildren, Jason, Jeffrey, Riley, Liam, Bailey, Emmalyn, Nicholas, Hannah, Teddy, Mackenzie, and Aiden; two great-grandchildren, Mckayla and Lucy; his former wife, Carole Rogan of Oxford; his brother-in-law and best friend, Rex Henderson; and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas A. O'Neil Jr. who died in 2005, and Charles H. O'Neil who died in 2011. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Thomas A. and Marjorie E. O'Neil, and lived in Auburn before moving to Webster many years ago. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1965.
Mr. O'Neil worked at Northeast Foods in Dayville, CT, for many years, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed fishing, golf, spending time at the ocean, watching sunsets and fireworks. He was an avid fan of the Boston sports teams and never missed a Red Sox game. He was a kind man with a great sense of humor who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.
The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice, especially Athena, Sharon, and Bonnie, for the exceptional care given to Michael during his illness.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Calling hours are Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019