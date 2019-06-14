Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Michael Oakes

Michael Oakes Obituary
Michael D. Oakes, 54

WINCHENDON/E.BROOKFIELD - Michael D. Oakes, 54, of Bayberry Circle and formerly of East Brookfield died Wednesday, June 12 in Rose Monahan Hospice, Worcester.

He leaves a son Michael D. Oakes, II and a daughter Melinda E. Oakes of Hendersonville, North Carolina, a granddaughter Kinslee Pennell, a brother Robert Oakes of Washington, a sister Dale Thibeault of Spencer, three half sisters; Marie, Anntoinette & Christina, several nieces,nephews and foster brothers and sisters that he was raised with.

Michael was born in Worcester, son of Francis and Donna (Trelegan) Oakes. He graduated from David Prouty High School. He was a truck driver at YRC Freight Co., He served his country in the United States Navy Reserves. He enjoyed doing home improvement projects around his house, golfing, watching and playing hockey. He attended East Brookfield Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 6:00 PM in J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME,, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Evergreen Cemetery, East Brookfield. Calling hours will precede the service from 4:00-6:00 PM on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 14 to June 16, 2019
