Michael C. Payette, 65Spencer - Michael C. Payette passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home in Spencer, MA. surrounded by his family.Michael was born July 3, 1955 and raised in Burlington, Vermont by his parents, H. Moore and & Doris Payette. He grew up with his three siblings, Barbara, David and Patrick. He soon set his sights on a lady, Gwyneth (Wendy), who would become his wife in 1977. They had two children, Matthew and Samantha.Michael retired in 2018 as the Director of Fleet and Equipment for Staples North America after 19 years with the organization.Michael is the proud father/father-in-law and grandfather to his son, Matthew and his wife Jessica, their four children, Zachary, Nathan, Carter, and Tyler (Connecticut); and his daughter Samantha and her husband Michael Welch (California). In addition to his children and his grandchildren, he leaves behind his wife and best friend of 43 years, Wendy, with whom he happily built the life they imagined for themselves. Michael is also survived by his sister Barbara and her husband Tom (Haraden) and their children Melissa & Jay, all of Vermont; his brother David and his wife Carol and their children Ken & Lori, of Maine; brother Patrick and his wife Bonnie, and their children, Molly and Alaina, all of New Hampshire. Wendy's siblings and their nieces and nephews were incredibly special to him too: His sister-in-law Karen Babcock and children Rick, Wendy (Gopsill), Brad and Craig; Barbara (predeceased) and Bill Oster; David and Vivian Otto and daughter Jennifer. He is also survived by his beloved rescue dog, Cleo.Michael and the family would like to acknowledge their gratitude to the care team at the Harrington Memorial Hospital Cancer Center in Southbridge, MA. His nurse Stacey and the rest of the team managed his care for over five years. He called them "Michael's Angels" and they were such a special part of his life through treatment.The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Michael's name to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, MA where they adopted their beloved Cleo, or to your local animal shelter.Full obituary and guest book are available at