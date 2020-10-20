1/
Michael Perno
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael J. Perno, 85

Worcester - Michael J. Perno, 85, of Worcester died on Saturday October 17, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Shirley (Rawson) Perno, his son, Michael J. Perno Jr. and his wife Linda, his three daughters, Lori, Gina and Angela, his four grandchildren, Noah, Kristie, Kara, Amanda and his great grand-daughter Gabriella.

He also leaves a sister, Mary Waterhouse, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Matteo and Dominic Perno, three sisters Michele Wrona, Angela Markarian and Irene Kabadian and a granddaughter, Katie Perno.

Michael was born in Worcester the son of the late Michael and Lucrezia (Argentieri) Perno. He graduated from Commerce High in 1954 and was a dedicated employee of Harding Glass as a glazier. He was a longtime member of the East Side Improvement Club and Italian American Post 3. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, gardening and most of all reminiscing about his life with his family.

Private services will be held at a future date.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
October 20, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the perno family and a special condolence to my brother-in law micheal and his family with love George and Michelle Omar
Michelle Omar
Family
