Michael Pinto

Michael J. Pinto, 87
Worcester - Michael J. Pinto, 87, of Clermont, FL formerly of Millbury, MA died Thursday, July 2nd after an illness. His wife of 50 years, Madelaine (Arsenault) Pinto died in 2005. He leaves his five children, Linda M. Porter and her husband, Kenneth of Clermont, FL, Michael P. Pinto and his wife, Michele M. (LeBoeuf) of Worcester, Joseph R. Pinto and his wife, Carmen M. (Wooden) of Auburn, Thomas N. Pinto and his wife, Tina (Carlson) of Grafton and Nicholas R. Pinto of Worcester; a sister, Angela of Michigan; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Patrick and John.
He was born in Worcester the son of the late Lucia (Rosiello) and Nicola Pinto. Michael was a proud veteran serving with the United States Navy. Mr. Pinto was employed by Lincoln Lounge Furniture for most of his career as a skilled upholsterer. He was a devout family man his entire life who enjoyed his time at the pool and holiday celebrations. Michael was a skilled at woodworking who enjoyed to travel to various locations including Las Vegas, cruises with his wife and local casinos.
A private graveside service will be held in St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice
O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.