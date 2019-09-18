|
Michael E. Pisarski, Jr., 85
Warren - Michael E. Pisarski, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully Sept. 10, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Born in Warren, he was the son of the late Michael E. and Delia G. (Grehoski) Pisarski. Mike worked for RJ Fijol of West Warren for 31 years, and was a Union member of Local 999 in Springfield, MA. He also ran the family farm, in "Long Hill Acres" for 65 years. Mike enjoyed dancing at Pulaski Park in Three Rivers, MA. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances (Misiaszek) Pisarski: his 2 sons, Gregory and Duane and his wife, Jackie; his daughters, Colleen Pisarski, and Michel Tripp; his brother, Richard Pisarski; and his sister, Lucretia Hembdt. Services will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 beginning from the MOTYKA FUNERAL HOME ,2186 MAIN ST, THREE RIVERS, MA at 9:15am, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish, 2267 Main St, Three Rivers at 10AM. Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bondsville. Donations may be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019