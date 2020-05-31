Michael J Polenski



Auburn - Michael John Polenski, 73, of Bluffton, South Carolina passed away May 8th, 2020 at Hilton Head Regional Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He fought for three weeks in the ICU.



Mike was the son of John T. and Doris H. Polenski of Auburn, MA. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Heisler, son Michael Polenski and his wife Rebecca of Auburn, daughter Amy (Polenski) Casey and her husband William of Upton and his first wife, Shirley (Rodimon) Polenski of Sturbridge; three sisters: Lynda Carroll, the wife of the late Terry Carroll of Mashpee, Deborah Polson and her husband Brad Polson of Auburn and Doreen Dupont and her partner Mike Boutillette of Leicester; brother Stephen Polenski and his wife Michele of Auburn; grandchildren Catherine, Alyson, Christopher and Jessica Casey of Upton and extended family.



Born in Auburn, MA, Mike graduated from Auburn in 1965 where he was a multi-sport athlete. He later joined the Marine Corps, and was based at El Toro, in Santa Ana, California. Mike flew his Marine Corps flag proudly along with the flags of the New England sports teams.



Mike owned a TV business, selling and repairing electronics. He enjoyed coaching and never missed one of his children's games. Mike and his friends Joseph Lawendowski and David Lawrence, started Charlton Youth Soccer. He proudly served the Housing Authority, Cable Commission, and Lions Club. He loved cooking for adults with special needs and for the Knights of Columbus where he was a member.



After retiring Mike spent his time golfing, cooking, gardening, and hosting gatherings. He was well known for his smile, calm demeanor and "dad jokes." He loved returning to Massachusetts to visit family and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





