Michael Porreca

Michael J Porreca, 67



Naples - Michael J Porreca, 67 of Naples, Florida and formerly Worcester, MA passed away on September 17th, 2020.



Michael was born in Philadelphia, PA. Son of Roland and Dorothy O'Brien Porreca. He attended Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough, MA. He attended Worcester State College in Worcester, MA.



Michael was employed by Unisys Corporation in Pennsylvania as Vice President of Regional Sales. Michael recently retired from StormGeo Applied Weather Technology based in Bergen, Norway. Michael was the Eastern Seaboard Sales Leader for the Transatlantic Marine Division.



Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Ann Ricciardi Porreca, son Jeffrey Porreca and daughter Christine Porreca; a brother, Richard Porreca and his wife Joyce Porreca, of Boulder, CO. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.



Michael enjoyed traveling, golf, horseshoes, and spending time with his family and friends.



Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Humane Society of Naples, Florida.



Legacy Options Funeral &



Cremation Services- Naples





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store