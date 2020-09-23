1/
Michael Porreca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J Porreca, 67

Naples - Michael J Porreca, 67 of Naples, Florida and formerly Worcester, MA passed away on September 17th, 2020.

Michael was born in Philadelphia, PA. Son of Roland and Dorothy O'Brien Porreca. He attended Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough, MA. He attended Worcester State College in Worcester, MA.

Michael was employed by Unisys Corporation in Pennsylvania as Vice President of Regional Sales. Michael recently retired from StormGeo Applied Weather Technology based in Bergen, Norway. Michael was the Eastern Seaboard Sales Leader for the Transatlantic Marine Division.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Ann Ricciardi Porreca, son Jeffrey Porreca and daughter Christine Porreca; a brother, Richard Porreca and his wife Joyce Porreca, of Boulder, CO. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Michael enjoyed traveling, golf, horseshoes, and spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Humane Society of Naples, Florida.

Legacy Options Funeral &

Cremation Services- Naples


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved