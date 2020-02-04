|
Michael J. Reidy, Jr., 59
Worcester - Michael J. Reidy, Jr. 59, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Harrington Healthcare in Webster.
Michael is survived by his loving mother, Eleanor (Pellegrini) Chase of Worcester; an uncle Dr. Robert J. Pellegrini and his family of San Jose, CA; several cousins including Dr. Helena Leet Pellegrini and her husband Dr. Robert Leet, who have been more like siblings to Michael and unwavering in their help to Eleanor. Michael was born in Worcester, son of the late, Michael J. Reidy.
Funeral Services are being privately.
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL in Worcester is assisting his family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020