Michael Paul Robarge,
Northbridge - Michael Paul Robarge, 63, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Anne Bowman and her husband Shawn of Buffalo, New York. Mike also leaves behind two grandchildren, Kylie Bowman and Alexander Bowman; his mother, Rita M. (Lamontagne) Robarge; his brother, David P. Robarge of Uxbridge; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his father Paul A. Robarge, who sadly passed away in 1994. Though with him until the very end, Michael also leaves his best friend – his pride and joy – his rescue dog, Lexie.
Born in Milford, Massachusetts on November 23, 1956, Mike grew up in Northbridge and was a graduate of Northbridge High Class of 1976. After living in Venice, Florida for nearly thirty years, Michael moved back to his hometown in August of 2019. It was in this area of New England that Mike had discovered his passions of working outdoors, maintaining his lawn, fishing, and hunting. These beloved hobbies were what led him be a member of both the Whitinsville Fish and Game and the Uxbridge Rod and Gun Clubs prior to his move to the south.
Though Mike worked many jobs over the years, he mostly worked in the construction industry building homes.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in St. Patrick's Church in Whitinsville followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Uxbridge. To leave a condolence message for his family, please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020