Michael W. Robbins, 70LEICESTER - Michael W. Robbins, 70, of Pleasant St., died Thursday, Dec. 3 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester after a brief illness.He leaves his wife of 25 years, Janet E. (Boisseau) Robbins, his children; Justin M. Robbins of Spencer, Jaime M. and Jennifer C. Robbins both of Grafton, a stepson; Van G. Berube, Jr. and his wife Krista of Charlton, stepdaughters; Sandra E. Lancaster and her husband Robert of Thompson, Ct. and Jennifer R. Berube of Worcester, his brothers Donald and Garry Meyer of Ohio, and sisters; Paula Deckard of Arkansas, Rebecca Meyer and Teresa Meyer of Ohio, his grandchildren; Aryana Hopkins, Travis Delaney and his wife Emily, Nathan Delaney, Robert, Evan and Nolan Lancaster, Steven and Megan Berube, Alex, Connor and Grace Murphy, a great granddaughter Aubrey Delaney, many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a grandson Jaydon Andujar and a brother Eddie Meyer.Mike was a quality control engineer most recently at S.P. Stevens Co. in Worcester before retiring in 1999.Born in Hot Springs, Ark., he was the son of William and Marjorie (Walker) Robbins. He was a proud Vietnam War Veteran who served in the US Army 1stAviation Brigade. He was twice a Purple Heart Recipient and was awarded 2 Bronze Service Stars for meritorious service.Funeral services for Michael will be private in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester on Monday, Dec. 7. Burial will follow at 11a.m. in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton with Military Honors for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, 01606 or Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, 01605.