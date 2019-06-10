|
Michael A. Robidoux, 54
AUBURN - Michael A. Robidoux, 54 of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at UMass Hospital after injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Throughout his life he has overcome monumental challenges and has accomplished more than most. Over the past 30 years he has built his businesses of Central Mass Towing and S&M Cycles from nothing to one of the most well known and respected places in Auburn, MA. He was proud of his work and contributions to the community. He was known and loved by many. He will forever be remembered for his loud and charismatic personality. He would light up a room instantly, mostly because he was too loud to ignore! He loved being the center of attention whether he was singing, laughing, or just hanging out. He was the most generous, caring, and loving to all without judgement. His family was his everything especially his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was the Rock of his family and can never be replaced. He was a member of St. Bernard's Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish and was proud to be a Deputy Sheriff Reserve. He loved spending his days working on and riding motorcycles, working on his trucks, collecting classic cars, going camping with his wife Sharron and son Brent, and was a huge Patriots fan. Michael truly was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sharron A. (Barber) Robidoux; four sons, Jonathan M. Robinson and his wife Rachel of Seattle, WA, Billy J. Robidoux and his wife Brittany Girardi, David M. Robidoux and Brent M. Robidoux all of Auburn; his four beloved granddaughters, Savannah and Penny Lane Robinson, Isabella and Aubriella Robidoux; his father, Roland Robidoux of Worcester; six brothers, Gary Robidoux and his wife Carol, Norman Robidoux, Christopher Robidoux and his wife Darlene, Timothy Robidoux and his wife Cathy, Justin Robidoux and Jacob Robidoux; four sisters, Linda Edmonds, his twin Michelle Mobilio and her husband Anthony, Pamela Bussiere and her husband Jeff and MaryAnn Jacques and her husband John; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and countless friends. Besides his mother June (Crosley) Robidoux he is also predeceased by a sister Tracylee Robidoux.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, June 14th from 4-8 pm at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Services for Michael will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with a procession from the funeral home to St. Bernard's Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-man-friend-father-grandfather-taken-too-soon
To share your thoughts and memories of Michael, please his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com.
"We miss and love you with all of our hearts" ~ Brent, Isabella, Aubriella, Penny Lane, and Savannah
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 10 to June 12, 2019