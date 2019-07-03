Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
Michael Robinson


1975 - 2019
Michael Robinson Obituary
Michael J. Robinson

January 26, 1975 -

June 29, 2019 (Age 44)

WORCESTER - Michael J. Robinson, 44, of Worcester. He passed away on Saturday, June 29,2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He grew up in Rutland, MA and he graduated from South High Community School in Worcester, MA in 1994. For many years, he worked at U. Mass Memorial Health Care in Worcester, MA as a Medical Records Associate.

He loved the music group Pearl Jam. He was an avid cook and he liked cats.

He was predeceased by his father: Joseph Paul Robinson. He is survived by his mother: Susan Robinson of Milano, TX; by his mother-in-law: Debra Curran of Spencer; by his wife: Jamie L. (Curran) Robinson of Worcester; by his son: Christopher Curran; by his daughter: Kailey Meehan; by his sons: Jacob Robinson, Jason Robinson and Ryan Robinson all of Worcester; by 3 nephews and by his best friend: Kenny Williams of Oakham.

A Memorial Service will be held at Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215.

www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 3 to July 4, 2019
