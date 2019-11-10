Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle Street
Worcester, MA
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle Street
Worcester, MA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Cemetery
Water Street
Millbury, MA
Michael Rodriguez Obituary
Michael Rodriguez, 54

Spencer - Michael Rodriguez, 54, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

He was born in Queens, New York on February 22, 1965 a son of Edward Rodriguez and the late Ruth Norton Rodriguez. Michael was raised in Worcester and was a graduate of North High School. For twenty years, he worked for the McDonalds Corporation and most recently worked in the Facilities Department at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he made many close friends.

Mike was a sports fanatic and enjoyed watching the Bruins and the New England Patriots, especially at the Vernon Hill Post on game day. In his free time, he enjoyed making models of antique classic cars, listening to Led Zeppelin and spending time sitting on his deck looking out at the lake. He was a longtime member of the Sons of the American Legion Vernon Hill Post 435.

He leaves behind his loving wife and partner of 30 years, Doreen Surette Rodriguez; his father, Edward Rodriguez and his wife, Viola of Worcester; a step son, Matthew Surette and his wife, Emily of Malden; his sister, Michele Rodriguez Duval and her partner, Kelly Carlin of Leicester; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and many close friends.

Besides his mother, Michael was predeceased by his brother, Ricky Rodriguez.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Mike's life on Thursday, November 14th from 4-7pm with a funeral service to follow at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A committal service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 23rd at Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be considered to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
