Michael Rourke
1957 - 2020
Michael J. Rourke, 63

SHREWSBURY, MA / ELLENTON, FL - Michael J. "Mike" Rourke, 63, of Ellenton, FL and formerly of Shrewsbury, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his Florida residence.

Born in Worcester and raised in Shrewsbury, Mike was one of seven children born to Pauline (Dumas) Rourke and the late Edmund Rourke. He was a graduate of Shrewsbury High School, prior to beginning an extensive career at United Parcel Service, where he worked as a package handler.

Mike loved nothing more than New England sports, especially the Patriots.

Along with his loving mother, Pauline, Mike is survived by his siblings: Jacqueline Rourke, of Shrewsbury; James Rourke, of Worcester; Daniel Rourke, of Shrewsbury; and Christopher Rourke and his wife, Jennifer, of Shrewsbury. Also survived by nieces and nephews: Dylan, Kelly, Riley, Shay, and Lucas, all of Shrewsbury, and CJ, of Worcester; and extended family: Beverly and JoAnn Verdolino, Marelle Carter and Cecile Wilhelmi, and many cousins. Mike was predeceased by his father, and two siblings, Paula and William Rourke.

Services will be held privately at a later date, with COVID-19 protocols in place. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
