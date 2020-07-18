Michael Sacco

Michael J. Sacco 50
Auburn - A light from our lives has dimmed"...We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our brother, son, uncle, love, and friend, Michael Joseph Sacco, who died peacefully at home of natural causes on July 14, 2020. Michael was born to James and Doreen (McNamee) Sacco on November 5, 1969 in Worcester, MA. Mike grew up loving sports like his parents, especially the Red Sox, Bruins, and Pats. A standout in Little League and Legion ball, Mike went on to graduate from Auburn High School as a 3-sport athlete. He was a 4-year Varsity soccer player, at the time tying and breaking school records, and a Varsity basketball player. Where Mike truly excelled was as a Varsity starter in baseball. In 1987, for the first time ever, Auburn High School won the districts in baseball and Mike was the winning pitcher. He was also a standout in baseball at Worcester Academy and Quinsigamond Community College, getting recruited for Division 1 Baseball by the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where he started as a 3rd baseman. In 1987, Street and Smith had named Mike as the #2 recruit out of MA for baseball. It was exciting to watch him play!
After college, Mike went on to work for Fidelity and Oracle and later as a self-employed Human Resource Information Systems Analyst. Mike (or Mikey to those close to him) loved life. He was so charming with a beautiful smile that lit up a room; so funny with a quick wit and contagious sense of humor; so good hearted and always willing to help. He loved the beach, loved his buffalo wings and pizza, loved to show off his dance moves (he could really dance), truly loved spending time with his friends and love Debbie; and always had a strong sense of family, being there for everyone, for birthdays, holidays, life events, and just hanging out with his brothers. Mike truly loved and had a special bond with his "little brother" Phil!
Mike is survived by those he loved the most: his father James, his sisters Michelle and Melinda; his brothers Philip, Tony, and Jim; his 4 nephews Christopher, Devin, Josh, and godson Ryan; his brother in law Joe Barbour, his sisters in law Jackie and Julie; his love Debbie Fredette, cousins, and his many cherished friends. Mike was predeceased by his beloved mother Doreen in 2017.
We all love Mikey dearly and will miss him achingly and with all our hearts. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains." We will keep your light shining Mikey. Say hi to Mom and give her a hug from all of us...
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours, Tuesday, July 21st from 4 pm to 8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020, from the funeral home at 9 am with a procession to North American Martyr's Church, 8 Wyoma Dr. Auburn, where his Celebration of Christian burial Mass will be held at 9:30 am. Michael will be rejoined with his mother privately in the family lot in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Brattleboro, VT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Michael's name to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 To leave a note or message for Michael, please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com
