|
|
Michael A. Salvidio 83
Worcester - Michael A Salvidio, CPA, 83, a lifelong resident, business owner and former chairman and member of the City of Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, February 10th 2020, reuniting in heaven with his wife of 51 years Elinor who passed away in 2014. Funeral services for Michael will be held Friday, February 14th with a mass celebrated at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Road. Entombment will follow in St. John's Mausoleum, 260 Cambridge Street, Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Thursday, February 13th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020