Michael Schildcrout, Ph.D., 77
Worcester - Michael Schildcrout, 77, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Worcester, MA.
Michael was born in New York City on February 6, 1943 to Benjamin and Sylvia (Bass) Schildcrout.
In early childhood, Michael played handball, toured the state of New York in the summers and vacationed in Florida over winter break with his family. Tragically, in 1955, at the age of 12, Michael contracted polio. After enduring several surgeries and an extended convalescence, Michael emerged from his illness to later earn a B.A. in Physics from Hunter College in 1966, and a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Pittsburgh in 1975.
Michael lived in Silver Springs, Maryland and worked as a civilian employee for the Department of the Navy from 1975 until his retirement in 2009, with assignments in the Eastern Standards Lab, Naval Information Support Center, Naval Security Group Command, Naval Information Warfare Activity, and Naval Information Operations Command. During his career, he earned additional advanced degrees, including a M.S. in Electrical Engineering from George Washington University in 1985, and a M.S. in Information Technology from the University of Maryland in 2008. He was a member of the American Institute of Physics, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and the Humane Society of the United States.
Michael retired to Mt. Pleasant, SC in 2010 where he joined a science club for retirees and made presentations on Cryptology and the search for the Higgins Particle. He also joined a writers' group, where he became reacquainted with Mousie and Lousie, fictional characters he created for his younger sister Alice's amusement over fifty years earlier, during his period of convalescence.
Michael underwent heart surgery in 2011 and, not long thereafter, due to complications related to post-polio syndrome, moved to Bear Mountain, a long-term care center in Worcester, MA, near his sister, Alice. During this period, he wrote and published three books of children's stories about the newly imagined adventures and escapades of Mousie and Lousie.
A great debt of gratitude is owed to his extended family of nurses, therapists, and staff at Bear Mountain, who loved and cared for him for almost nine years.
Michael is survived by his sister Alice Nicole Schildcrout-Lloyd (Tom Lloyd) of Amesbury, MA, nieces Jenifer Schildcrout and Rebecca Lloyd, nephews Jonathan Schildcrout (Collean Mallea), Jeremy Schildcrout (Jessica Lipschultz), Jordan Schildcrout (Elba), Ben Lloyd, and great-nieces Alexia, Sylvie and Sabina.
Michael was a wonderful, loving brother and uncle and was greatly loved. He will be dearly missed.
Michael is predeceased by his brother, Sigmund Schildcrout, by just 12 days.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of the United States or any other appropriate charity.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Due to the pandemic, capacity is limited to 30 people though ZOOM options are available. The funeral service will also be recorded for those unable to attend. Contact the family for further details.
