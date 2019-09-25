|
Michael R. Shaughnessy
Clinton - Michael R. Shaughnessy, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Leominster Hospital following a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Mary Ann (O'Malley) Shaughnessy; their three sons, Matthew M. Shaughnessy & wife Beth of Rutland; Adam J. Shaughnessy & wife Hill of Worcester; and Michael P. Shaughnessy of Clinton; and his four loving grandchildren, Madisen, Jack, Logan, and Rémy Shaughnessy. He leaves his siblings and their spouses, Winifred Hastings & Bernard; Martin Shaughnessy; and Richard Shaughnessy, all of Clinton; Patricia Welch & Paul of West Boylston; Daniel Shaughnessy & Gina of Worcester; Kathleen Lockney & Charles of Shrewsbury; Kevin Shaughnessy & Elizabeth of Rutland; and Edward Shaughnessy of Maine; countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Michael was born in Clinton to the late Edward M. & Gloria (Freeman) Shaughnessy. He graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1969 and enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Mike later returned home safely to begin his lifelong career in law enforcement, working as a police officer for the Town of Sudbury for twenty-seven years until retiring. He was a man of many hobbies and could often be found on one of his canoeing adventures to pick blueberries, tending to his prized cucumbers and tomatoes in the garden, or playing poker or cribbage. Never a complainer and selfless in nature, he was always glad to lend a hand to anyone in need. Mike was happiest in the company of family and will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Funeral services are to be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4 until 7PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Michael R. Shaughnessy to: Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019