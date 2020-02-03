|
Michael Andrew Spinney, 69 Years Old
Homosassa, Fl - Born on February 24th, 1950 - Died November 16th, 2019. He was originally from Rochdale, MA. He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Edna Spinney, also a niece, Andrea Basto. He leaves behind his wife Clara Luz Spinney, 5 step children, 2 sisters, Sandra Grace of NC, Donna Hack of FL, and his son, Senjuhn Madison of Worcester, Mass. Also many other relatives and friends.
He joined the US Army and served from 1968 - 1971 to include a tour in Vietnam. Upon return to Mass., he worked for the Railroad for many years before moving to Florida.
Services will be held on February 21st at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 1:30 pm with Military Honors. Any donations may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Tampa Florida in memory of his niece, Andrea Basto.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020