|
|
Michael R. Standrowicz
Webster - Michael R Standrowicz, age 63, of Webster died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home in Webster. Michael was born December 31, 1956 in Webster, MA. He is the son of the late Raymond and Marjorie C (Arel) Standrowicz.
He is survived by ; his mother Marjorie C (Arel) Standrowicz; two sisters: Lisa Lavoie of Dudley, MA and Cheryl Kopas of Worcester, MA, and one brother: Steven P Standrowicz of Hermosa Beach, CA; Uncle Mike will be missed by his niece and nephews Katie and Eric Lavoie, Jan Adam and Anthony Kopas Garrett and Chad Standrowicz. His Former wife and close friend Linda Sellig Slap.
He lived in Dudley for many years a member of the first class to graduate from SHRHS in 1974. He was employed by Kidder Stacey as Machinist for many years. Mike loved the beetles and playing his guitar. From a young age he was A Fan of New York Yankees
A celebration of life will be held after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel 33 Schofield Ave.In lieu of flowers donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Webster-Dudley Boy's and Girls Club 55 Oxford Ave. Dudley,Ma 01571 Dudley is assisting the family .www.bartel funeralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020