Michael Standrowicz

Michael R. Standrowicz
Webster - Michael R. Standrowicz, age 63, of Webster died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home in Webster. Michael was born December 31, 1956 in Webster, MA. He is the son of the late Raymond and Marjorie C (Arel) Standrowicz.
He is survived by his mother Marjorie C (Arel) Standrowicz; two sisters: Lisa Lavoie of Dudley, MA and Cheryl Kopas of Worcester, MA, and one brother: Steven P Standrowicz of Hermosa Beach, CA. Uncle Mike will be missed by his niece and nephews Katie and Eric Lavoie, Jan Adam and Anthony Kopas Garrett and Chad Standrowicz; and his former wife and close friend Linda Sellig Slap.
He lived in Dudley for many years, a member of the first class to graduate from SHRHS in 1974. He was employed by Kidder Stacey as a Machinist for many years. Mike loved the Beetles and playing his guitar. From a young age he was a fan of the New York Yankees.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday July 7th at 10 AM in St. Louis Church, 14 Lake St., Webster In lieu of flowers donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Webster-Dudley Boy's and Girls Club, 55 Oxford Ave. Dudley, Ma 01571. Bartel Funeral Home - Dudley is assisting the family.
