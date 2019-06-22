|
|
Michael A. Stone, 60
Worcester - Michael A. Stone, 60, of Worcester died Thursday, June 20th in Knollwood Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 16 years, Jean M. (Luparelli) Stone; his stepchildren, Kim Hintlian of Worcester and Jason Hintlian and his wife, Kristin of Spencer and their children, Olivia and Nicholas; a sister, Nancy Premo of Worcester; a niece Lesa Hutchinson and her husband, Joseph of Dudley; a nephew, Ronald Premo, Jr. and his wife, Kathy of Holden; and many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Ronald Premo, Sr.
He was born in Worcester the son of George and Antionette R. (Erti) Stone and graduated from David Hale Fanning Trade School and Johnson and Wales. Michael was an executive chef for 33 years in various restaurants throughout Florida, Texas and Worcester. He owned and operated Cheesecake Madness for many years in Worcester. Mr. Stone also taught at the Salter School.
Michael cherished his family and always enjoyed a good Italian meal. He loved to visit New York City to see Broadway plays and vacations to Stowe, VT.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 23, 2019