|
|
Michael J. Sullivan, 33
Southbridge - Michael J. Sullivan, 33, of Glenview Ave., passed away on Friday, March 29th, after an accident.
He leaves his parents, Lawrence J. and Linda D. (Hohloch) Sullivan of Southbridge; his sister, Julie L. Martinez and her husband Joseph of North Dartmouth; his beloved niece, Elizabeth Martinez; two aunts, Cheryl Reme and her husband Robert and Lisa Miller and her husband Norman; five cousins, Megan Sanford and her husband Curtis, Jessica Reme, David Reme and his fiancé Ashton, Marie Miller and Ashley Miller.
Michael was born in Worcester and graduated Valedictorian from Bay Path Regional Vocational High School in Charlton. He went on to graduate from Bridgewater State College obtaining his Bachelor's degree in Economics and Computer Science. Michael was employed for many years as a computer programmer for Meditech in Framingham before furthering his education. Most recently he was attending classes at UMass Dartmouth in pursuit of his Master's Degree of Computer Science with a 4.0 GPA.
Michael was a caring and compassionate person who always put others first. He cherished his family and loved to travel. In high school Michael enjoyed playing football and baseball and bonded with friends and coaches which turned into lifelong friendships. He enjoyed snow skiing and playing baseball for the Southbridge Spectacles and Turner's Club in the Laid Back Competitive Men's Baseball League.
Calling hours for Michael will be held on Saturday, April 6th from 3-6pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St. Southbridge with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home at 6pm. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Children's International, 2000 E. Red Bridge Road, P.O. Box 219055 Kansas City, MO 64121 or www.children.org
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019