Michael S. Surabian, 49
Worcester - Michael Solomon Surabian, 49, of Worcester passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 and joined his beloved wife, Kelly (Frybarger) Surabian in heaven.
Michael loved his family beyond measure through thick and thin and will now watch over his sons, Joseph and Logan, his daughter, Abella who he loved to call Boo, his step-daughter Paige, his mother, Linda (LeBoeuf) Surabian, and his father, Solomon Surabian. He leaves behind two sisters that he adored. Tina Georgeopoulos and her husband, Steve, and Jennifer Bachour and her husband, Joseph. Michael was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Surabian. He leaves nephews, Elias, Kyriakos, Stathios, Nikos, and and a niece, Tiffany. Michael also leaves a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that he considered family. He fondly still cherished the friendship of Jamie Surabian, his former wife. He would also never want us to forget his best companion, his dog, Fire.
Michael graduated from Burncoat Sr. High School, and right after began his career as a Broward County Sheriff in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Michael graduated from Boston Police K9 Academy. He was Chief of Police of Millcreek Township in Newmanstown, PA. Michael headed up PACSAR Search & Rescue in PA which was a huge love of his and he continued training dogs until current. He will always be remembered as a son, a dad, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, a godson and friend who everyone loved and cared about deeply.
Please join the family to remember Michael during calling hours on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester. His funeral will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Der Aved Terzian for the love and compassion he extends to all. To share a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020