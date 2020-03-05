|
Michael A. Thomas
Sterling - Michael A. Thomas passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at UMass Memorial Health Alliance Clinton Hospital. He was 72. Born in Nashua, NH, Mike was the son of the late Arthur W. and Gertrude P. (Vaillancourt) Thomas and lived most of his life in Sterling.
Mike was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School, class of 1965. He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970. He remained in the reserves until 1973. After returning home from the service, Mike married the love of his life and best friend, Jean Wronski of Sterling.
Prior to enlisting in the United States Army, Mike began cooking in several local restaurants. While in the service, he further developed his culinary skills and fostered what would become a lifelong love for food. He mastered the art of transforming military grade food into something many of the troops would think was high quality culinary fare. Upon returning home from his service abroad, he worked as a machinist and foreman at Reed Rolled Thread and Dye Company in Holden for 35 years. After his retirement, he went to work at the 140 Club in Sterling where he introduced the world to his award winning cheeseburgers. Only those closest to him knew the secret to these burgers and they will never tell. Mike loved his time working at the 140 Club, and even more, he loved all of his friends there. For 16 years, he cooked for their annual BBQ and Bike Run that raised money for Veterans Inc. of Worcester.
Mike was also involved in Sterling Youth Soccer Association, serving as a coach for each of his children's teams, as well as running the concession stand. He was known to many as "Coach" or "Mr. T." Mike spent countless hours traveling near and far with his kids for various soccer events. He enjoyed word and crossword puzzles and playing cribbage with his friends. In 2017 he scored a Perfect Hand in cribbage, a feat many players never achieve.
First and foremost, Michael was a devoted family man. He was proud of his children and their many accomplishments and cherished time spent with his grandchildren. Mike was recognized as the most patient dad in the world, as he was never able to get too many words in when the family was together. Because of this, he mastered the art of facial expressions that spoke a thousand words. He will be remembered for his selfless and kind nature.
Although his last days were full of health challenges, he satisfied his civic duty by voting in the primary election the day he died. Mike's final act of kindness was giving of himself as an organ donor.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 48 years, Jean M. (Wronski) Thomas; his children, Joanna M. Thomas (fiancé Tom) of Clinton, Eric M. Thomas (Marion) of Sharon, Emily R. Rainford (Shon) of Rutland, Martha H. McFarland (Brad) of Fitchburg; five grandchildren, Mason, Amelia, Mina, Olivia, Wilson; four brothers, Clifford P. Thomas of Sterling, Frank H. Thomas (Robin) of Holden, Carl A. Thomas (Fran) of Princeton, Christopher A. Thomas (Tina) of Gardner; 4 sisters, Juanita E. Lee of Pensacola, FL, Kathleen E. Potvin (Rob) of Topsham, ME, Margaret A. Thomas of Templeton, Lisa M. Pendleton (Jeff) of Eastampton, NJ.; his father-in-law Slim Wronski of Sterling; brother-in-laws Joseph and Richard Wronski (Michele); many nephews and nieces; and his beloved dog and protector from all strangers, Clem.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Sterling Police and Fire Departments and the entire Emergency Department at Clinton Hospital.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mike's family from 3 to 6 pm Sunday, March 8, at the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, March 9 at St. Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge St., Sterling. Burial with military honors will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Sterling Fire Department, Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 515, Sterling, MA 01564; Veterans Inc, 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605; or a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020