Michael P. Tortorelli, 84
Worcester - Mr. Michael P. Tortorelli, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20th at the Rose Monahan Hospice House with his loving family by his side.
Michael was born on March 10, 1935 in Worcester a son of the late Emanuel and Isabella Tortorelli. He was the loving husband to the late Phyllis(Gagnon) Tortorelli.
A lifelong resident of Worcester, Michael was educated through the Worcester schools. He went on to serve his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He returned to get his certification in plumbing, becoming a member of the plumbing union Local 4 and worked for over 40 years in the trade.
Michael was also a volunteer frogman working and helping the Worcester Fire Department for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Pope John Council 5481
He leaves behind his daughter, Gina Tortorelli, a son, Michael Tortorelli; his brother, Emanuel Tortorelli; four grandchildren, Amber Tortorelli, Nicholas Tortorelli and his wife Panayiota, Jennifer and Scott Corey; two great grandchildren, Layla and Liam Carolan; and several nieces and nephews.
Michael was pre-deceased by his son Anthony Tortorelli who passed on February 18, 2010.
His funeral will be held on Friday, December 27th from FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St in Worcester. Calling hours will be on Friday morning from 9:00am to 10:30 am at the Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:00a.m. in St Joan of Arc Church, 570 Lincoln St. Worcester. Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, for directions and condolences please visit
www.faziofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019