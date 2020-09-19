Michael S. TravinskiWaterford, CT - Michael S. Travinski of Waterford, CT passed away on September 3, 2020 with his family by his side.He was born in Putnam, CT on May 14, 1959 to Joseph and Frances Travinski.He is survived by his brothers, Stephen Travinski and his partner Judi Nelson of Woodstock, CT and Joseph Travinski and his wife Sandy of Pomfret, CT. Michael also leaves behind his niece, Erika Travinski and her husband Charlie, and nephews, Christopher Travinski and wife Lena, Joshua Travinski and wife Michelle, and Jeremy Travinski and fiancé Meghan as well as many beloved great nephews.When Michael was born, he was diagnosed with Down Syndrome and his prognosis from the doctors was grim. This did not stop his parents from providing Michael with a beautiful life. Michael was the apple of his mother's eye and she cared for him until her death. Michael enjoyed swimming in the family pool, riding his four-wheeler, dancing to Polka music, mowing the lawn and cutting out the Sunday comics. He had a job working at the Dempsey Center floral shop in Putnam, CT. He loved bringing home flowers and kissing balls at Christmas (hoping for a kiss from the ladies). Later in life, Michael attended the Center of Hope in Southbridge, MA and then resided at Greentree Manor, in Waterford, CT.The family would like to extend a special thank you to those people who provided Michael with a blessed life including his special friends Maryrose, Dori, Dotty, Mary, Karen, Liz, Dan, Elyce and George.Services will be private. Donations can be made in Michael's memory to the Center of Hope Foundation, PO Box 66, Southbridge, MA 01550.