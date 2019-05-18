|
Michael N. Vartanian
Worcester - Michael N. Vartanian, 62, of Worcester, a devoted husband, loving father, and friend to all, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
Michael was born, raised, and lived in Worcester his entire life. He was born on January 30th, 1957 and was one of three sons to Vartan and Amelia (Abraham) Vartanian. He grew up on Belmont Hill, graduated from North High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Worcester State University.
Michael worked as a driving instructor for La Porte Auto School, a job he truly loved. Teaching was one of his lifelong dreams, which quickly became one of his greatest passions, as he found so much enjoyment and pride in instructing young adults how to drive. He also worked for the majority of his life in food service at hospitals and nursing homes.
He is survived by his wife and the love of his life for over 30 years, Louise Ann (Andolina) Vartanian; two children of whom he was so proud, Kristen E. Vartanian and Kyle R. Vartanian, both of Worcester; two brothers, Ted L. Vartanian of Hudson and Robert V. Vartanian of Worcester; a sister-in-law, Linda L. Oleski of Worcester; his beloved granddog, Romeo (RoRo); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including one of his lifelong friends, Anne Marie Quinlivan.
Michael was a member of the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. He was also an enthusiastic sports fan, who loved cheering on all of the New England teams. Michael was a gentle soul, who cherished his family, especially his wife and kids, and had a heart of gold, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He touched so many lives and he will always be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, and kindness. His legacy will always live on through those who loved him dearly.
The Vartanian family would also like acknowledge the wonderful care Michael received during his stay at UMASS Hospital in Cardiac ICU. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff for their outstanding care, compassion, and efforts, which will always be remembered and appreciated.
Friends and relatives are invited to gather for calling hours on Monday, May 20th from 4 PM to 8 PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21st from the funeral home with a procession to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove St., where his service will be celebrated at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Institute, One Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 20, 2019