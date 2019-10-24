|
|
Michael B Yurick, 49
Colorado Springs, Colorado - It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Bernard Yurick announces his unexpected passing on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Michael is the beloved husband of Elizabeth Yurick (Black) also of Colorado Springs, to whom he was married for 24 years. Mike was the devoted father of Alec, Kyle and Tyler Yurick and treasured his family. He also loved his New England roots and New England sports.
Mike was born in Worcester on May 9, 1970; he was the beloved son of Pauline (Loiselle) Yurick and the late Edward Yurick. He was a graduate of Shepard Hill Regional High in Dudley, Massachusetts, class of 1988. Mike is survived by his sisters, Jennifer Giampapa of Worcester, Massachusetts and Amy Poulin and husband, Stephen Poulin of Dover, New Hampshire. Mike is also survived by many nieces and many nephews.
Mike was employed by Wendy's International and started his career in 1996 as a District Manager. He grew his career with passion and commitment, received many awards, and contributed to many International startups throughout the world.
Mike left the Wendy's Company at the end of 2018. In April, he accepted a new role with Wendy's of Colorado Springs, supporting Rick Holland and John Peters as the Vice President of Operations.
A private service was held in Colorado Springs. Mike will be deeply missed by all.
Donations can be made in Mike's memory to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019