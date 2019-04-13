|
Michael P. Zamarro, 74
Shrewsbury - Michael Paul Zamarro passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at UMASS Hospital, University Campus after a successful Liver Transplant the week before. He was surrounded by all his loved ones. He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 19, 1944, son of Michael A. Zamarro, and Lena G.
Amorello. He is survived by his 2 daughters; Jayme L. Zamarro Gangi, wife of Rob Gangi of Shrewsbury, MA, and Jill L. Zamarro, also of Shrewsbury, MA, grandson; Michael Joseph Zamarro Gangi, dog; Henry, sister; Elaine Zamarro of Worcester, MA, as well as several beloved nieces, one nephew, many special cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. He was predeceased by one sister; Ann D'Alessandro, and his wife, Nancy (Subolosky), passed away in 2009.
Michael graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, Worcester, MA, and St. Anselm College, Goffstown, NH. He worked in the Insurance Claims Industry, retiring from N.E. Claims Service in 2004. Michael and Nancy built their dream home on Martha's Vineyard in 1988.
Following Nancy's passing, the Vineyard home became much less enjoyable, and in 2016 was replaced by a home in West Yarmouth on Cape Cod which became the Summer Family Compound.
Michael cherished the time spent with his daughters, grandson, his son-in law, Rob, more his son, than son-in-law, and newest "family member," buddy and "driver;" Brian Gangi. He also enjoyed his antique autos and working on old cars in general.
Friends and "Coffee Buddies" were special to him, especially of late; Mikey Isaac, Francis Turo, Helen, and Bub, and many others over the years. Topics of world problems and general ridiculousness were usually discussed.
The family would especially like to thank Drs. Curtis Barry, Jason Kurland, Irma Hashmi, Catherine Norise, Joseph Bouchard, Carlos Perez Velazquez, Kenneth Stevens, the transplant doctors, the transplant donor
and family, Nurses Sara Lyon, Cindi Gerardi, and the ENTIRE staff of the Liver Clinic and the 7th floor at University Campus for countless amounts of patience, responsiveness, advocating, understanding, support and genuine caring. If we have neglected and missed anyone, please know you did make a difference. It took a village. You became family. We love you and will miss you dearly.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street. Shrewsbury on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Interment at Mountain View Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In Michael's memory, donations can be appreciatively made to Donate Life: www.donatelife.net, the : www.heart.org/www.strokeassociation.org, or in thename of Nancy Zamarro to the : . Please also wholeheartedly consider being an organ or blood donor in Michael's honor. You could save someone's life and give someone a second chance
