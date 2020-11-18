Michael Paul James ZlodyWORCESTER - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Paul James Zlody. Born in Worcester to the Dr's Maureen J. (Begley) and Rudolph L. Zlody on November 11th, 1967. Michael became the heart of the Zlody clan.Although born with Down Syndrome the bar was set just as high for him by our parents as the rest of their children. Michael rode a 2 wheeled bike, he just never lost his training wheels. He was educated at Comprehensive Daycare and then at the Mercy Centre where the Sisters of Mercy anchored an amazing staff that taught and mentored Michael for the rest of his life. Michael took great pride in his part time job at Goretti's Supermarket in Millbury, where he was treated like a member of the family.Michael loved his New England sports teams, some more than others. He traveled the country to watch baseball and often found himself in Florida watching the Red Sox spring training. He loved a good glass of white wine, spending time with his family and all dogs. He was an athlete with the Special Olympics in bowling, track, softball, basketball, bocce and his greatest love, swimming. Michael loved life and found joy in so many things.Michael will be dearly missed by his sisters Maura Zlody, Lisa Zlody, Tina Zlody and her husband Louie Despres, Maria Zlody and her husband Ryan Schain, Sarah Zlody; his brother James Zlody, his wife Rosemary; niece Emma and nephew, Jacob; his stepmother Kathleen O'Connor and her husband Tom Ritacco; and the entire Senosk family who made him one of their own.The Zlody family wishes to thank the myriad of people who helped Michael to live a full and happy life and who shared his journey – the Sisters of Mercy and the amazing Bruce Nelson at Mercy Centre; the staff at Seven Hills; Mark, Kathy, Gary and the staff at Goretti's; the staff at Saint Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center; Mary, Ron, Greg, Cheryl, Steve, Jenni, Kristen, Lizzie Senosk et al; and all of our extended families who welcomed Michael into their lives. He loved you all and he truly loved a good party. Life just won't be the same without his larger than life presence.There will be a private graveside burial and we will gather to celebrate Michael as a group when it is safe to do so. Please, no flowers. If you would like to honor his memory, feel free to make a donation to the Mercy Centre, 25 West Chester Street, Worcester, MA 01605. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, is assisting the family with arrangements.