Michaeline J. DiRoberto
"Nellie"
100 years old
WORCESTER - Michaeline J. "Nellie" (Murzycki) DiRoberto of Worcester passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home after complications of contracting COVID-19. She had just celebrated her 100th birthday on April 22, 2020.
Nellie was born and raised in Webster, Massachusetts where she graduated from St. Joseph's High School. She was one of eleven children of the late Roman and Antonia A. (Kalemba) Murzycki. Nellie worked for various establishments as a wire extruder for many years. She was a longtime member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Ann's Parish, the Worcester Senior Center RSVP, and volunteered for the Linus Project making afghans for hospitals, homeless shelters and various other places in need.
Nellie's husband Constantino DiRoberto passed away in 1975. She is survived by her two sons, Francis M. DiRoberto and his wife Francine and Joseph C. DiRoberto and his wife Sandra all of Worcester; her daughter, Carol A. Roseberry and her husband Donald of West Boylston; seven grandchildren, Marisa Cote and her husband Christopher, Nicholas DiRoberto and his wife Heidi, Alicia Menzano and her husband Luigi, Matthew and Kyle DiRoberto, Sara Cole and her husband Eric and David Roseberry; seven great grandchildren, Nicholas, Lyla, Christopher, Mason, Austin, Addison and Lucia; two sisters, Frances Gilmartin of Worcester and Rose Rekowski of Webster; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by six brothers, Peter, Walter, Edward, John, Louis and Joseph Murzycki and two sisters, Stasia Murzycki and Jennie Leo.
She was the glue that held the family together when her husband passed away. Despite being quiet always on the sidelines, she was strong woman. She could be seen cutting grass, digging her garden, or even shoveling snow until the young age of 90. The one thing we will never forget was how she brought the entire family together every Sunday for the 'Italian dinner'. She instilled family values in all of us.
Nellie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the nurses and staff at Shrewsbury Nursing Home for the outstanding care and compassion they gave her during her time there. The staff was always very welcoming and friendly and would let her family know how much they enjoyed having her in their care.
Due to the current health crisis, services for Nellie will be held privately. She will be buried alongside her husband in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations being made in her memory to: Shrewsbury Nursing Home Activities Fund, 40 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury, MA. 01545 or to a . To share your thoughts and memories of Nellie with her family, please visit her personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020