Michele D. Dufresne 55
Worcester - Michele D. (Beaupre) Dufresne 55 of Worcester died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday November 14, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home of Worcester. Born in Worcester, Michele was the daughter of the late Jean Paul and Irene (Dupre) Beaupre. Michele leaves her beloved daughter Nicole Dufresne and her 4 brothers William, Paul, Ernest, and Edward Beaupre
Michele had a Zest for life! She lived and loved on her terms. Through all of life's accomplishments and hurdles, she never lost her quick wit, gentle heart and ballerina grace. Although not a Hollywood celebrity, her collection of lipsticks and products would point otherwise. She faced the world each day "made up" and ready for her audition.
She maintained life-long friendships with her neighborhood friends from Grafton Hill. She treasured the memories and enjoyed making new ones with both family and friends! Her greatest accomplishment was her daughter whom she was so proud of. She will be missed by many.
Michele's funeral services will be held through the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Calling hours will be on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 4-7pm and the funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10am at St. Paul's Cathedral 15 Chatham St. Worcester. Burial will follow in St. Philip Cemetery Grafton.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in Michele's memory to VNA Care 120 Thomas St, Worcester, MA 01608
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019