Michele Lee Fuller, 45
AUBURN - Michele Lee (McQuiston) Fuller, 45, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 8, 2020, with her beloved family by her side.
Born in Worcester and raised in Sutton, Michele was one of two daughters born to Michael F. and Betty A. (Nelson) McQuiston, of Mashpee. She graduated from Holy Name High School in Worcester, prior to attending and graduating from Providence College with a Bachelor's degree. Michele then received a Master's degree in Elementary Education. She was a teacher, in both her personal life and professional life and it was evident that she loved what she did. Most recently, Michele taught at Here We Grow Preschool.
Michele's family meant the world to her, especially her three boys. Any time spent with her family was cherished, and any place with her family and friends is where she wanted to be.
Along with her parents, Michele is survived by her husband of 21 years, Christopher A. Fuller; her two sons, Adam M. Fuller and Trevor R. Fuller; her sister, Heather L. Fortunato and her husband Peter, of Auburn; her in-laws, Richard and Marilyn Fuller; her siblings-in-law: Joshua Fuller and his wife Michelle, of Shrewsbury, Kerri Cunningham and her husband Michael, of Auburn, and Jeffrey Fuller and his wife Linda, of Brewster; and her nieces and nephews: Michael, Andrew, Addison, A.J., Kevin, Brody, Cody, and Connor.
Any donations made in Michele's name may be sent to Auburn Youth & Family Services, Inc., 21 Pheasant Court, Auburn, MA 01501 (www.ayfs.org/donate
).
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michele's family between 4:00 and 7:00 PM on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday August 13, 2020 at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn – masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and church and social distancing measures will be taken. A private burial service will follow. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com