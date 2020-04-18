|
Michele Gates 43
Leicester - Michele Gates, 43 of Worcester and Leicester passed away on SUNDAY APRIL 12, 2020.
Michele was born on February 22, 1977 in Worcester MA. She was pre-deceased by her father, Robert Gates and her grandparents Richard and Jean Gates and Leo and Thelma Marc-Aurele. Michelle leaves behind her partner, Scott Bromage and her 3 children, Dillinger, Tyson and Jewelia and her grandson Bobby. She also leaves her mother Jean Gates, her brother Jason Gates and his partner Erica Brassard. Many aunts, uncles and cousins. They are all heart broken.
She was a resident of Leicester for most of her life. Michele graduated from Leicester High School in 1994. She attended Quinsigamond Community College.
Michele loved her cats and almost always had more than 2 around her house. She was proud of her 3 children and especially proud to be a grandparent to Bobby.
We take comfort in knowing that Michele is surrounded by those who love her. Information regarding a memorial service will be detailed at a later date.
In order to help other families who are struggling with loved ones in addiction, in the hopes that we can keep one other family from suffering this incredible loss, we ask that anyone who wishes to make donations to The Sunrise Fund. Please visit their website www.thesunrisefund.org. You can make a donation through their website or mail a check to The Sunrise Fund 29 Prospect Street Gloucester MA 01930.
We love you Michele.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020