Michele A. Sargent, 72
Grafton - Michele A. Sargent, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Wednesday, November 13th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, November 14th at St. John's Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019