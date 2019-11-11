Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
44 Temple St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Sargent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Sargent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Sargent Obituary
Michele A. Sargent, 72

Grafton - Michele A. Sargent, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Wednesday, November 13th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, November 14th at St. John's Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -