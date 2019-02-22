|
Michele E. (Faford) St. George, 55
Southbridge - Michele E. (Faford) St. George, 55, of Ashland Avenue, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after a long battle with cystic fibrosis. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jody J. St. George of Southbridge; two children, Jody J. St. George Jr. and Stephanie M. St. George, both of Southbridge; her granddaughter, Alice Beth St. George of Southbridge; her parents, Paul M. and Barbara A. (Beland) Faford of Charlton; her brother, Michael Faford and his wife Carol of Charlton; two sisters, Christine Bourgeois and her husband Mark of Tyngsboro and Rebecca Faford of Charlton; her mother-in-law, Joan C. St. George of Southbridge; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was born in Worcester and lived in Southbridge for the last 35 years. She graduated from Marianhill Catholic High School in Southbridge.
Mrs. St. George was a licensed day care provider, operating Michele's Day Care in Southbridge for 30 years before retiring in 2015. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Charlton. Mrs. St. George was a fan of the Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time by the pool, and riding with her husband on their Harley.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Road Ext., Charlton. Those attending are welcome to greet the family in the church rotunda from 10-11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in Southbridge. Calling hours are Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019