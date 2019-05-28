Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Wexler-Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Wexler-Dale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michele Wexler-Dale Obituary
Michele M. Wexler-Dale, 56

HOLDEN - Michele M. Wexler-Dale, 56, of Holden, died Sunday, May 26th in St. Vincent Hospital. She is survived by her wife of eight years, Laurel Wexler-Dale; two sons, Jason A. Brooks and his wife, Tori of Shrewsbury and Joshua M. Brooks, and his wife, Brie of Charlton; her daughter, Nicole C. Brooks of San Diego, CA; her mother, Judith (Sussman) Wexler of Worcester; a brother, David P. Wexler and his wife, Michelle of Liberty, MO; her sister, Cindy Wexler of Campbell, CA; two grandchildren, Vivian and Harrison Brooks and five nephews and nieces.

She was born in Newton, her father was the late, Stanley Wexler. Michele had worked as a registered nurse for McKesson Health Care and later for Change Health Care. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now