Michele M. Wexler-Dale, 56
HOLDEN - Michele M. Wexler-Dale, 56, of Holden, died Sunday, May 26th in St. Vincent Hospital. She is survived by her wife of eight years, Laurel Wexler-Dale; two sons, Jason A. Brooks and his wife, Tori of Shrewsbury and Joshua M. Brooks, and his wife, Brie of Charlton; her daughter, Nicole C. Brooks of San Diego, CA; her mother, Judith (Sussman) Wexler of Worcester; a brother, David P. Wexler and his wife, Michelle of Liberty, MO; her sister, Cindy Wexler of Campbell, CA; two grandchildren, Vivian and Harrison Brooks and five nephews and nieces.
She was born in Newton, her father was the late, Stanley Wexler. Michele had worked as a registered nurse for McKesson Health Care and later for Change Health Care. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
