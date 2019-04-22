|
Michelina Brescia
Shrewsbury - On April 21, 2019, Michelina Brescia 84, loving mother of four, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side at the Christopher House in Worcester.
Michelina was born to Leonardo and Maria (De Feudis) Lorusso in Vieste, Provincia de Foggia, Italy. She emigrated to the United States in 1948 with her family. Later she worked as a seamstress in Worcester, then met and married her late husband Vincenzo Brescia in 1954. They raised four children in Worcester, then moved their family to Shrewsbury in 1972.
"Mickey" was a warm and gracious woman who opened her home for countless family celebrations that included extended family and friends, who will remember her talent for preparing Old World authentic Italian meals. She was known for her dedication to her family as well as a passion for the seaside. Her love for the ocean led her and her husband to Jamestown, RI in 1983 where she would pass on family traditions that reminded her of her homeland. They also spent winters at their home in Palm Bay, FL. She was a women of deep faith who also loved gardening and crocheting.
Her husband, Vincenzo Brescia died in 1992. Along with her parents, she is reunited with her siblings, Ralph Lorusso, Elizabeth D'Ambrosio, Lena Lorusso and Laura Ventresca.
She is survived by her children, Pina Altomari and her husband Domenic of Shrewsbury, Maria (Di Liddo) Brescia of Worcester, Carlo Brescia of Jamestown, RI and Lenny Brescia and his wife Meghan of Sutton, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the entire staff at the Christopher House, Worcester, MA and special thanks to the Trinity Hospice Team.
To honor and remember Michelina's life, family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, April 25 from 9-11am at the Mercadante Funeral Home and Chapel 370 Plantation St. Worcester, where a funeral service will be held at 11am. Entombment will be private in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michelina's memory to a
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019