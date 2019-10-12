|
Micheline Grenier, 89
Worcester - Micheline "Mimi" Grenier, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 7, 2019. Born and raised in Montreal, she was the daughter of Rita (Laurier) and Louis-Henri Gariepy, MD, and the widow of Dr. Raymond Grenier, who died in 1982.
Mimi's true legacy is the bond she fostered within her large and loving family which extended across the Canadian border into Quebec. She is survived by her 6 children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Her children and their spouses include Joanne Grenier and her husband David Leicester of Michigan, Raymond Grenier and his wife, Mary of Southborough, Stephen Grenier and his wife, Lori of Worcester, Michelle Grenier and her partner, David Barnes of New Hampshire. Robert Grenier and his wife, Mary Beth of Northborough, Lynne Abercrombie and her husband, Bernard of Texas. Grandchildren include: Philippe, Andree, Christien, Julianne, Michael, Martine, Lily, Liam, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Bryce, Steven and Brandon. She also leaves behind her much loved sister, Andree Beauregard of Montreal and her brothers, Alain Gariepy of Montreal and Laurier Gariepy of Jonquiere, Quebec. She was predeceased by her companion of many years, George Neuman.
Mimi was educated at the College International Marie de France in Montreal. Throughout her life, she maintained a strong attachment to her French-Canadian heritage and to her family which spanned 10 generations to the earliest settlers of Quebec. Her family included Sir Wilfrid Laurier, who was prime minister of Canada from 1896 to 1911 and her father, Dr. Gariepy, was a prominent specialist in the treatment of diabetes. She derived inspiration for her artistic works from the French-Canadian painters whom her mother, Rita Laurier, helped to support during the Great Depression.
She was actively involved with the Worcester Craft Center and the Worcester Art Museum and produced a large and diverse collection of oil paintings, watercolors, sculptures and enamels which are treasured by family, friends and patrons. Her enamels were featured in exhibitions at the Worcester Public Library and the Craft Center. She loved music, art, books, skiing, bridge, travel and golfing where she was a member of Worcester Country Club for 32 years.
Her celebration of life will be held at Briarwood Retirement Community at a later date to be announced.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019