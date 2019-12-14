|
SERVICE INFORMATION Micheline Grenier
Worcester - Micheline "Mimi" Grenier, 89, passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2019. She is survived by her children Joanne Grenier and her husband, David Leicester of Michigan, Raymond Grenier and his wife, Mary of Southborough, Stephen Grenier and his wife, Lori of Worcester, Michelle Grenier and her partner, David Barnes of New Hampshire. Robert Grenier and his wife, Mary Beth of Northborough, Lynne Abercrombie and her husband, Bernard of Texas; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A service honoring and celebrating Mimi's life will be held at 2 pm on December 22, at the Loring Auditorium in the Briarwood Retirement Community, 65 Briarwood Circle, Worcester. Service arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To offer a condolence or to share a memory please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019