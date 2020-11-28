Michelle L. Bailey, 53
WORCESTER - Michelle L. Bailey, 53, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center after an illness.
She was born in Worcester and graduated from Burncoat Senior High School. Prior to her illness, Michelle worked for Worcester Insurance Company. Michelle was a genuine kind hearted person who was loved by all. She will always be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, daughter, Mimi, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Michelle will be dearly missed by her children; Malik and Shayla Bailey of Worcester and she was a loving "Mimi" to three beautiful grandchildren, Xavian, Nyasia and Kareem. She is also survived by her mother, Joan Linda (Price) Bailey of Worcester, her father Paul Bailey and step-mother, Carmen (Rosado) Bailey, both of Spencer; six siblings, Michael Bailey, Christine Massenburg and husband James and Robert Bailey all of Worcester, Jeffrey Bailey and wife Terri of SC, Luis Morales of CA and Annmarie Bailey of Spencer, aunts, uncles and many nephews and nieces.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, Michelle's family has chosen to hold funeral services and burial privately.
Michelle's funeral service may be viewed live at 10:30am on Tuesday, December 1st by visiting https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/20309545
To place an online message of condolence for Michelle's family or to view the link for the live stream of her service, please visitwww.callahanfay.com