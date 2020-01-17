Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
1981 - 2020
Michelle Boutillier Obituary
Michelle A. Boutilier,38

Sutton - Michelle A. Boutilier died Thursday, January 16 surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her mother Fran (Stuart) Boutilier Rivers and her husband Donny, of Sutton, her father Richard Boutilier and his wife Debbie, of Narragansett, RI, two sisters; Christina Montgomery and her husband Dennis, of Waltham and Melissa Nolan and her husband Kyle, of Sutton; 3 nieces, Margaret Montgomery, Peyton Nolan and Emma Nolan, a nephew Declan Nolan, godmother Sue Mailea and godfather Ken Stuart, both of Sutton, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves her special girls, Madeline and Sophia, whom she loved very much.

Born in Northbridge on March 15, 1981, Michelle attended Northbridge schools until moving to Sutton in 7th grade. She earned degrees from Mass Bay Community College and Framingham State University. She worked at Philips Lifeline in Framingham before recently becoming the assistant to the director of the Uxbridge Housing Authority.

Michelle loved the beach, especially Bonnet Shores. She enjoyed drawing, painting, laughing, joking around, listening to music, and being dorky with her sisters. Above all else, she loved children, especially being an aunt and spending time with her nieces and nephew.

A special thank you to the ICU team at Milford Hospital for your care and compassion for Michelle and her family.

Calling Hours: Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, on Tuesday, January 21, 4 - 7PM. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, January 22, 11AM at Saint Mark's Church, Boston Rd., Sutton, followed by burial in New Howard Cemetery, Sutton. To share a story about Michelle and condolences for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made in Michelle's name to https://foundation.milfordregional.org/

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
