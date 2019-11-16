|
Michelle L. Gallant
Worcester - Michelle L. Gallant, 48, of Worcester, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away surrounded by her adoring family on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Hospital.
Michelle was born on July 28, 1971 in Milford, Massachusetts and was preceded in death by her father Regis Gallant and her mother Dorothy (Killmar) Gallant. She was a graduate of North High School.
She is survived by daughter, Natasha L. Gallant of Worcester; two sisters, Dawna Dodd of Douglas and Jodi Goodwin of Millbury, a brother, Barry Hanson of Worcester; two grandchildren, Azmariah and Julius and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two sisters, Cindi Hanson and Sharon St. Germain.
Michelle was always the life of the party and could put a smile on anyone's face. She was well known for her love of freestyle music and her good cooking. She loved her family with all she had and more. Everyone that knew Michelle loved her. She was a great friend, caretaker, sister and mother by no doubt. A woman with a big heart and soul.
Michelle's funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. at 12:00 PM. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow to St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Boston. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Michelle please visit her memorial site at:
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019