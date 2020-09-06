1/1
Michelle Wylie
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle M. Wylie, 32

Paxton/Winchendon - Michelle M. Wylie, 32, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Michelle will be lovingly missed and remembered by her father, Ed Wylie and his partner, Joan O'Toole of Paxton; her mother, Carol ( Cocker) Wylie of Winchendon; her brother, Jacob Wylie; her sister, Amanda Wylie; and her faithful dog, Karma all of Paxton; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Hugh and Evelyn Wylie; her maternal grandparents, Harold and Lillian Cocker; and her faithful dog, Asia.

There are no calling hours planned for Michelle. A private celebration of her life will be held at a future date. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to a no kill animal shelter of one's own choosing. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer an online condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved