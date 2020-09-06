Michelle M. Wylie, 32Paxton/Winchendon - Michelle M. Wylie, 32, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.Michelle will be lovingly missed and remembered by her father, Ed Wylie and his partner, Joan O'Toole of Paxton; her mother, Carol ( Cocker) Wylie of Winchendon; her brother, Jacob Wylie; her sister, Amanda Wylie; and her faithful dog, Karma all of Paxton; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Hugh and Evelyn Wylie; her maternal grandparents, Harold and Lillian Cocker; and her faithful dog, Asia.There are no calling hours planned for Michelle. A private celebration of her life will be held at a future date. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to a no kill animal shelter of one's own choosing. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer an online condolence visit