Michiko Wyman, 89



Leominster, MA - Michiko Wyman, 89, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed on to God peacefully September 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Japan on November 10, 1930, she lived in Leominster, Massachusetts for the past 64 years. Known by all as Nana, she was a bright light in this world. The epitome of strength and grace, anyone that met her was blessed for having known her. She had the ability to make everyone feel welcome, to enjoy the little things in life, to always laugh and smile, and to give so selflessly without pause. Nana was an exceptional mother, shown through her utmost devotion and the extraordinary love she shared with her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her daughters, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. We rejoice in Nana's life knowing that our hearts are much fuller from her love and light, and the amazing legacy she created. She will be with us always, as all those we love become a part of us.



A beautiful life that will remain in our hearts forever, she leaves behind a devoted and loving family who remained by her side throughout her life.



Her four cherished daughters; Terry Black, Norma Kelley and her husband Owen, Sally McLellan and her husband Michael, and Katherine Dingman. Her eight loved grandchildren; April Aponte and her partner Betsy Torres, Kelly Bernard and her husband Matthew, Thomas Dingman, Michael Dingman, Matthew Kelley and his wife Jennie, Timothy Kelley, Nicholas Kelley, and Lauryn Kelley. And her five adored great grandchildren; Hunter Bernard, Madison Bernard, Cooper Bernard, Brooke Kelley, and Benjamin Kelley. She also leaves behind an extended and loved family in Japan, her treasured birthplace that she always looked forward to returning to on her numerous visits. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Wyman, her grandson David Dingman, and six of her nine siblings in Japan.



A private memorial service will be held in celebration of her life.





