Mieczyslaw Bartkiewicz
Worcester - Mieczyslaw "Mickey" Bartkiewicz, 66, Born in Heilbronn, Germany, passed away May 7, 2020 after a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years Doreen Bartkiewicz, his son Joseph Bartkiewicz and wife Marci Bartkiewicz, his daughter Kristen Bartkiewicz and Fiancée Clifton St. Peters all of Worcester, MA., four Brothers: Buggy Bartkiewicz, Richie Bartkiewicz both of Webster, MA, Stanley Bartkiewicz of Hubbardston, MA, and Bernie Bartkiewicz of Burbank, CA. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Lucy (Szczepaniak) Bartkiewicz, and brother Chet Bartkiewicz. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and 7 grandchildren. Mickey worked as a truck driver for 39 years. He was a member of the Local 170 and served in the Army from 1973 – 1977. When Mickey wasn't working, he loved being with his family and friends, along with the many trips to Disney World. Mickey was a great Husband, father, Uncle, Papa, and friend who will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank Oddfellows home and UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus for taking such great care of Mickey. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to:
The Oddfellows Home
104 Randolph Rd
Worcester, Ma 01606
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020