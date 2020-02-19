Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Miguel Rivera
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Reverend Miguel A. Rivera

Worcester - Reverend Miguel A. Rivera, 82 of Worcester, was called home to his eternal reward on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Born in San Sebastian Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Gregorio and Maria Luisa Cortes Rivera. Miguel moved to New York City at the age of 18 and later married the love of his life Natividad Rivera Sandoz. They moved to Worcester in 1972 where he became an ordained Minister of the La Iglesia de Dios Inc of Worcester retiring in 1998.

Miguel leaves a large and loving family. His eight daughters, Raquel Rivera, Sarai Rivera, Maria M. Gonzalez, Ruth Gonzalez, Maria Colon, Nicole Colon, Carmen Colon and Cheryl Ortiz, his brothers Anibal Rivera and Samuel Rivera both of New York, Gustavo Rivera and Eliud Rivera of Florida, and George Ortiz of Connecticut, his sisters Elizabeth Rivera and Luz Rivera both of Florida, Rebecca Baez of Shrewsbury and Irma Gonzalez of Georgia. Miguel also leaves 18 grandchildren including his granddaughter Natalie Rodriguez who took care of and lived with Miguel, 21 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Miguel was predeceased by his loving wife Natividad and his son Israel Gonzalez, and his brother Arcelio Rivera and his grandson Nathan Otero.

Miguel will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father, and a hard worker that led his family well. He was kindhearted and easy going, patient and understanding, a man that was easy to love. Miguel loved to talk to people, attend fundraisers for the church and was very active helping families settle when they were immigrating to the area. He was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength for all who knew and loved him. Miguel touched so many lives that he has left behind a place that cannot be filled which is a high tribute to him.

Calling hours for Miguel will be held at on Friday February 21, 2020 from 4-8 pm at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Burial will be held in San Sebastian Puerto Rico.

In memory of Miguel please consider making memorial donations to the at . To leave a note of condolence for the family. please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
