Mihallaq "Mike" Qeleshi 65
Auburn - Mihallaq "Mike" Qeleshi, 65, an Auburn resident and business owner, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 23, 2019 after being stricken ill at home. Mihallaq was born in Korce, Albania on August 31, 1954.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and member of St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church. Mihallaq enjoyed music and loved to sing his favorite serenades from his birthplace Korce, Albania, especially the old school ones. Spending time with family and friends was his favorite pastime. He loved his granddaughters so much and he had a special bonding with each one of them. He was a passionate, genuine man that was always happy and willing to share his love and kindness to those around him. Mihallaq grew up in Korce Albania but his life changed for the worse during communism due to his father's imprisonment for his anticommunist beliefs. As a result, his dream of becoming a doctor was shattered because Mike had to leave his medical school at such a young age, but his personality and strength made him persevere. Mihallaq's other passion was to express his thoughts on paper by following his father's footsteps and love for literature and writing. His father (Thanas Qeleshi) who was imprisoned in 1974 because of his democratic beliefs was a major influence in shaping Mike's thinking and writing. Mike's aspiration was to keep his father's legacy alive through his writing. Mihallaq was an active member of the St.Mary Albanian Orthodox Church, being very engaged in the community. He was loved and respected by everyone. Mihallaq, formed in the US, the Thanas Corporation and purchased the Coffee Mug Restaurant in Auburn, serving the public for the next 14 years.
Mihallaq leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Effie, two daughters, Mariola St. Jean and her husband Scott, Adelajda Tego and her husband Jani; four granddaughters, Brielle, Jessica, Allison and Savannah: his sister Katerina Maollari and her family, his two brothers-in-law Maksi and Shkelqim Kulla, his sister in law Adriana Sina and their respective families.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Thursday, December 26th from 4 pm to 7 pm and again on Friday, December 27th from 10:00 am to 10:45 am in St Mary Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St. His funeral service will be held Friday following calling hours at 11:00 am. Father Mark will celebrate a Trisagion service at 6 pm on Thursday during calling hours. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to St Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019